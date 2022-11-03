Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $31.09.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.90%.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,886.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Peter Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,886.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,787. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

