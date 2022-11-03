Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Veritiv by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Veritiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.10. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

