Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

