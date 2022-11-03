Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bancorp by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $505,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

