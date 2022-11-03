Comerica Bank Sells 1,502 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:LTC opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.92. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

