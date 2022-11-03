Comerica Bank Sells 220 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,875,000 after buying an additional 300,930 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 57,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 288,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

