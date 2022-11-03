Comerica Bank Sells 2,275 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 988.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

HNI Price Performance

NYSE:HNI opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.92. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,012.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.