Comerica Bank Sells 2,930 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Federated Hermes by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Federated Hermes Price Performance

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,458 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FHI opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

