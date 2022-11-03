Comerica Bank Sells 3,235 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

