Comerica Bank Sells 3,395 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Price Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $51.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRAA. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.