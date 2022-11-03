Comerica Bank Sells 485 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,534,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,866,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Adient Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.