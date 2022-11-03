Comerica Bank Sells 5,145 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 288,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 186,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

