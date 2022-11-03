Comerica Bank Sells 645 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $7,910,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $4,296,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $4,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,200 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.81 per share, with a total value of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,692.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barnes Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of B stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

