Comerica Bank Sells 765 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,937 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $70,536,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.12.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWE shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

