Comerica Bank Sells 9,135 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $28.00 on Thursday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

