Comerica Bank Takes Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth $97,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $85,709,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Trading Down 4.4 %

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MLKN stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.74%.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

