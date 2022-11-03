Comerica Bank Takes Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,983,000 after purchasing an additional 62,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,852,000 after buying an additional 26,743 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,903,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

