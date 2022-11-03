Comerica Bank Trims Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 110,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,155,000 after buying an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $321.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $328.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

