Comerica Bank Trims Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

TEX stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

