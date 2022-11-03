Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDS opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

