Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,069 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $2,155,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

