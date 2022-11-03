Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOH shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

