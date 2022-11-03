Community Bank of Raymore Sells 110 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11. The company has a market cap of $445.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

