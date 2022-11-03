Compass Point Trims Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Target Price to $64.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Compass Point to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.40% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
