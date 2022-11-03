Contrasting The LGL Group (LGL) and Its Competitors

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare The LGL Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The LGL Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The LGL Group 42.96% -28.54% -25.94% The LGL Group Competitors -182.30% -18.65% -4.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of The LGL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of The LGL Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

The LGL Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The LGL Group’s rivals have a beta of -1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The LGL Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The LGL Group $28.14 million $14.64 million 2.14 The LGL Group Competitors $2.40 billion $165.30 million -1.10

The LGL Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The LGL Group. The LGL Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The LGL Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The LGL Group Competitors 79 251 453 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.58%. Given The LGL Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The LGL Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

The LGL Group rivals beat The LGL Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite ground stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

