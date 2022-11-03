Cory J. Reed Sells 2,034 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $385.95 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.