Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Holdings Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,657,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of COTY opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

