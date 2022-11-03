Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

CBRL stock opened at $108.51 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

