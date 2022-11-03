Credit Suisse Group Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $137.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.70.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $154.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,441 shares of company stock worth $298,333. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 256.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.