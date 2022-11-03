Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,072,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CFR opened at $155.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $158.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

