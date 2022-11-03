DA Davidson Raises Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $16.50

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $16.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $843.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 633,573 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 197,301 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

