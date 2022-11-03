DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

