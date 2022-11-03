DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 25,000 Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 218.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $3,952,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 5.5 %

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,032,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,582,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,192 shares of company stock worth $3,509,813 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $862.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 0.99. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

