DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 35,000 Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $3,942,695.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,693,303.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,745 shares of company stock worth $7,364,552. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALBO opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $439.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.82. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.