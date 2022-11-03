DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 49,500 Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.91.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 809.63%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

