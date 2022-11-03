DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Zillow Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Zillow Group by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after acquiring an additional 744,085 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Zillow Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Z opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

