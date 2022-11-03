DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,132 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atkore were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Down 4.5 %

ATKR opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.20. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.