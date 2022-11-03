DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,140 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 652,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 199.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 903,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 602,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

HPP opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.