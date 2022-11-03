DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,215 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $74.85 and a 52 week high of $299.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.