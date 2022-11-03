DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,754 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 730,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 195,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.09. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.95.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Cowen decreased their price target on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.04.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

