DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,507 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on U. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.