DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.41. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -286.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

