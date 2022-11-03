DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

