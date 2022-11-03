DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $5,691,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 13.1% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 478,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 57,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $549,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,869,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,356,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,794,671.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,799,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,869,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,356,740.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,419 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,378 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $971.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.59.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

