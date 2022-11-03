DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 583,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 285,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3,089.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 553,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 536,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 221,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 173,096 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & Profile

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

