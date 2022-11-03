DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $114.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The company’s revenue was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

