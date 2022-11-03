DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEB stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

