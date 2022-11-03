DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $566,000 Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

