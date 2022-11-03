DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $627,000 Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,575,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,257,000 after buying an additional 161,951 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

In related news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $592,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Peter Paul sold 24,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $592,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,896.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,847 shares of company stock worth $1,814,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

