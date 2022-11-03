DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $659,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AES were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

